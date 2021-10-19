Source: Dumpsite to be turned into hotel, upmarket residential stands | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Golden Quarry dumpsite is currently being reclaimed to pave way for construction of upmarket apartments, a five star hotel, amusement and theme parks, shopping malls, with an access bridge linking the Museum of African Liberation and National Heroes Acre on the cards.

Speaking during the official evaluation, inspection and endorsement of the Golden Quarry dumpsite reclamation efforts, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizita Mangaliso Ndlovu said funding for the construction of the shopping mall has been secured.

“This coming week they (Institute of African Knowledge) are likely to start the construction of a shopping mall, they have found a partner there. In the near future again a five star hotel will be constructed.

“There will be cable car linking this place with our National Heroes Acre, somebody coming here will come out with the full picture of how Zimbabwe was liberated, but also the rest of the continent. So these are major tourism facilities that are coming to the CBD here in Harare and we are quite grateful about that,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said there was also major possibilities of having recreational facilities in the Museum of African Liberation.

“I came here to appreciate the project and familiarise myself with the massive reclamation that is taking place. We know that this place used to be Harare dumpsite up to 1995, the only one and we are reclaiming it.

“We believe that within Harare CBD this is going to be one of the major tourism attractions and we are there to support. We are quite sure that as we are led by our President going to the Cop 26 Glasgow Climate Summit these are some of the stories we would want to share with the world that as Zimbabweans we are leading in taking care of our environment as well as responsible global citizen in terms of climate change mitigation,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu expressed gratitude to Instak for having decided to embark on the route of reclamation, one of the biggest reclamation project in the world of a former dumpsite.

“I am quite satisfied with the project and l must just say, here it is business unusual. They have been able to do away with the bureaucracy including issues that would have taken years.

“We are working closely with the institute and will be increasing our participation moving forward. Our Environmental Agency Management, National Parks and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority are actively involved,” he said.