Source: Duo demands US$40K from pharmacy – DailyNews

Jeffrey Muvundusi

in BULAWAYO

TWO Bulawayo women are demanding US$40 000 and an apology from a local pharmacy after they were implicated in a shoplifting syndicate that had stolen from the outlet.

Gamuchirai Chikobvu and Perpetual Tigere alleged that Emergency 24 Pharmacy circulated their pictures together with those of two other women, who were caught on CCTV footage stealing from the outlet.

In a letter of demand, filed by Samp Mlaudzi and Partners on Chikobvu and Tigere’s behalf, the two women believe the pharmacy misdirected itself.

“Our clients instruct us that on the 31st of December 2020, you circulated or caused to be circulated, on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, their pictures captured on your CCTV.

“It is common cause that this message went viral as it was widely distributed and widely read by the general public as well as our clients’ families, their work colleagues, their respective clients and customers, church members as well as other community members known to them,” the lawyers wrote.

Chikobvu and Tigere further noted that the widely-circulated video affected them psychologically as they are now viewed as criminals.

“The contents of the abovementioned message accompanying our clients’ images was wrongful and defamatory.

“It was meant to be understood by the readers/recipients of your messages and social media users to the effect that our clients are habitual thieves who are a menace to the society and the business community at large,” the claim reads.

The duo is demanding an apology in the newspaper that circulates daily in Bulawayo as well as on all social media platforms within 48 hours of service after receiving the letter.

“Secondly, you pay US$20 000.00 to each of our clients within seven days of service of this letter failure of which legal action will be instituted against you without further notice.”

Emergency 24 Pharmacy are yet to respond to the letter sent by the two women.