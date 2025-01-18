Dynamos Football Club’s founding member’s freedom bid fails

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

DYNAMOS Football Club founding member Bernard Marriot Lusengo’s bid for freedom hit a snag after his application for discharge at the close of the State’s case was dismissed by Harare magistrate Ms Yeukai Dzuda.

Lusengo is facing allegations of corruptly acquiring 51 percent shareholding in the club and allocating other shares to undeserving people who are not the club’s original members.

In her ruling, the magistrate said Lusengo had a case to answer and ordered that he should be put to his defence.

Investigations established that Lusengo allegedly declared himself the club’s chairman, and is said to have acted against a High Court order which awarded each founding member one percent share.

The then High Court judge Justice Luke Malaba gave the order after the ownership wrangle spilled into court in 2005.

Marriot is charged with fraud.

Leslie Gwindi is the complainant in the matter.

Marriot was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.