Dynamos Set To Use Orlando Stadium

Zimbabwe’s 🇿🇼 representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup Dynamos have settled for Orlando stadium in South Africa🇿🇦 as their alternative home ground for the continental club competition.

With Zimbabwe having no stadium that meets CAF minimum standards, Dynamos were forced to look elsewhere in the region for a venue to host Zambian🇿🇲 side Zesco United in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup next month.

Dynamos will take on Zesco United during the weekend of 17 August and travel to Zambia for the return leg a week later.

Champions Ngezi Platinum Stars who play DR Congo’s 🇨🇩AS Maniema are still to announce their preferred alternative home ground.

