Source: Dzivaresekwa man jailed for taking brotherly love too far | The Sunday Mail

You can’t make this up

TINASHE KASEVA, a 31-year-old man from Dzivaresekwa, must have thought he was clever than the system when he tried to pass off as his brother, Wilbert, and serve community service on his behalf.

As it turned out, it was an ill-thought-out scheme that backfired spectacularly.

The drama began in March 2025, when Wilbert was convicted of an offence and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service at the Dzivaresekwa Police Station.

But Wilbert thought this was a waste of his precious time.

He sent his brother instead.

Perhaps thinking he was doing his sibling a small favour, Tinashe took his brother’s national identity card and presented himself at the police station.

It worked for weeks.

However, as with all bad schemes, it all went pear-shaped in April after police followed up on a fraud case involved Wilbert.

Under interrogation from police who believed they were interviewing Wilbert, Tinashe cracked under pressure and sang like a canary.

He also claimed he was doing the community service for his brother “as a favour”.

However, what he thought was a noble gesture was actually a serious offence: fraud and impersonation.

The police involved in the case had every right to feel smug, as they had killed two birds with one stone.

Tinashe appeared in court to answer for his sins and was handed a 15-month prison term.

The two Dzivaresekwa brothers’ tale is a reminder to all that when it comes to justice, shortcuts can lead straight to a prison cell.