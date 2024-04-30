Source: ECHO Factsheet – Zimbabwe (Last updated 25/04/2024)

Introduction In Zimbabwe, recurrent climatic shocks, including floods and drought worsened by El Niño events, a protracted and deteriorating economic environment, and regular disease outbreaks including typhoid, cholera and measles have left an estimated 2.6 million people, including 1.7 million children, in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in 2024.