Source: Ecocash banks on innovation for expansion –Newsday Zimbabwe

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe Limited

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe Limited says it is committed to fostering innovation and growth across its various business sectors, focusing on key elements that will support the group’s expansion.

In its 2024 annual report, EcoCash group executive officer Eddie Chibi said the group was committed to drive innovation and growth of the business through introduction of innovative products to pivot the group’s growth..

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation and growth of our business. Our key focus areas for the coming financial year include product innovation and enhancement; product bundling; cross selling and up-selling; ubiquitous distribution for our products and services; customer experience enhancements and focus; investment in technology infrastructure and security as well as strengthening partnerships and collaborations,” Chibi said.

“We are confident that these strategies will position our business for sustained success and enable us to deliver on our mandate.”

He said while the macroeconomic environment remains unpredictable, the firm was confident of sustained growth in the business going into the coming year.

“Being a well-diversified group positions us to take advantage of several opportunities in our market to drive business growth and profitability,” the EcoCash executive said.

“The resilience that the business has exhibited in the past year is expected to prevail and as we continue to navigate the environment with agility, we are confident we will continue building a business that our teams, customers, industry and communities will be proud of.

“We have entered the new financial year with a lot of hope, determination and impetus to develop digital solutions and deliver on our promise.”

Despite anticipated economic headwinds, Chibi said he was optimistic that the company would achieve growth leveraging on the group’s diverse portfolio, which would enable it to capitalise on various market opportunities to foster business growth.

