Source: ED 2030: Zanu PF moves to amend Constitution –Newsday Zimbabwe

The push to amend the Constitution comes despite Mnangagwa categorically stating that he will leave office when his second and final term ends.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies have set in motion manoeuvres to amend the Constitution to enable him to exceed the constitutionally-mandated two terms when his tenure ends in 2028.

The ruling Zanu PF party wants a resolution for the amendment of the supreme law to be made at it’s annual people’s conference set for October.

Over the weekend, Harare province resolved that it would push for the amendment of the Constitution for Mnangagwa to stay, with other provinces expected to make the same resolution in the coming weeks.

Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa told journalists on Saturday that the province resolved that the Constitution should be amended for Mnangagwa to stay.

“The most pressing issue is that the Constitution of Zimbabwe needs to be amended to allow him to remain in power beyond 2028. We are aware of the constitutional restrictions; it currently states that the President can serve a maximum of two terms, each lasting five years,” Masimirembwa said.

“There is a possibility of either extending the duration of each term, increasing the term limit from two terms to three or removing the term limit entirely.”

Zanu PF’s two-thirds majority in Parliament makes it easy not only to change the Constitution, although there is a caveat that an amendment will not benefit the incumbent.

Any move to extend his presidency beyond this would require constitutional amendments, a process that involves significant legal and political hurdles hence Mnangagwa’s close allies want the process to amend the Constitution to start early.

Masimirembwa said that clause which stipulated that an amendment could not benefit the incumbent could be repealed.

“However, this too could be changed to ensure that the current President, Mnangagwa, benefits from any amendment that extends the term length or removes the term limits altogether,” he added.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said he was aware that provinces had made resolutions to amend the Constitution, but it was not the party position.

“We are a democratic party and provinces are allowed to make their resolutions to carry to the conference,” he said.

“However, this is not the party position because the politburo, which is the highest decision-making body, has not discussed any issues pertaining to that.”

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera sounded alarm, warning of the implications of the manoeuvres to extend Mnangagwa’s term on Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

“The push for Mnangagwa’s third term represents a significant erosion of democratic norms and principles. It sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the will of the people,” he said.

“Zimbabweans deserve a leadership transition based on democratic principles and the rule of law. Any attempts to circumvent constitutional safeguards for personal gain will only deepen political instability and undermine the country’s progress.”

Legal expert Aaron Hamauswa said extending presidential term limits could undermine democratic principles and set a “dangerous precedent”.

“It is crucial to uphold the Constitution to maintain the integrity of our democratic institutions,” he said.

Think-tank Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) said the civilian pro-Mnangagwa allies could push for the amendment of the Constitution, but it would be the military with the final say.

“As Zanu PF continues to grapple with a colossal succession battle, the role of the military in intra-party politics will become apparent in the decisive phase, although at this moment that role has not been shown overtly,” ZDI said.

“Due to the politico-military nexus, the military will not be an innocent bystander in the processes to select a new leader in Zanu PF and ultimately of the republic.”

The push for Mnangagwa to rule beyond 2028 has created fissures within the Zanu PF party following reports that Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is eyeing to take over the reins in 2028.

The former army general has not publicly expressed any ambitions for the top post.