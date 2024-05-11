Source: ED appoints Harare Commission of Inquiry –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa appointed the Secretary for Local Government and Public Works to be the Secretary to the Commission which was given a six month mandate, “with an option of an extension of a further three months, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the Commission of Inquiry”.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed Retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda to chair a commission of inquiry to investigate governance issues at Harare City Council.

“Whereas, in terms of section 2(1) of the Commissions of inquiry Act [Chapter 10:07], it is provided that, the President may, when he considers it advisable, by proclamation, to inquire into any matter in which any inquiry would, in the opinion of the President, be for public welfare,” the government notice reads in part.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers and authority vested in the President as afore said, I do, by this proclamation — establish a Commission of Inquiry into matter of local governance by Harare City Council since 2017.”

Mnangagwa appointed the Secretary for Local Government and Public Works to be the Secretary to the Commission which was given a six month mandate, “with an option of an extension of a further three months, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the Commission of Inquiry”.

After completing its findings the Commission will submit a report to the President “within three months of completion of the Inquiry”.

The Commission will also investigate financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other out-sourced arrangements, reasons behind the failure to operate an Enterprise Resource Planning system, procedures of management, sell or lease or transfer of the local authority’s properties to private entities as well as the convening of council meetings.

The Commission has also been mandated to “investigate compliance with procurement laws, inclusive of disposal of assets and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23]”.

The notice added that the Commission will “conduct visitations where necessary, summon witnesses, record proceedings, minute testimonies and documents, consider and manage all information gathered in order to arrive at appropriate findings and recommendations to the President”.

Other members of the Commission include Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga and Khonzani Ncube.