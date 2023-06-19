Source: ED begs for church votes –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa begged for votes from the Anglican Church members at the weekend, while officiating at the annual Bernard Mizeki pilgrimage in Marondera.

Zimbabwe is preparing for general elections on August 23, with the nomination courts sitting on Wednesday this week.

Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri and several government officials attended the Anglican Church of Province of Central Africa 56th Pilgrimage, celebrating the life of Mizeki.

Mizeki was an African Christian missionary who died in 1896.

More than 20 000 congregants made the pilgrimage from across the globe.

Mnangagwa applauded Anglican Council of Zimbabwe (ACZ) chairperson and Anglican Diocese of Manicaland Bishop Eric Ruwona for “good organisational abilities.”

However, Mnangagwa took the opportunity to woo voters saying he could not miss the chance to address such a gathering.

“When I received a letter of invite celebrating the life and ministry of the late Bernard Mizeki, l did not believe that I have been invited,” he said.