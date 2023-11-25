Source: ED caps 8 332 MSU graduands – The Southern Eye

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday capped 8332 graduands in various faculties at the Midlands State University (MSU), an increase from last year’s 6 995.

Vice-chancellor Victor Muzvidziwa said the graduation was the biggest in the history of the institution.

Muzvidziwa said of the total number of graduands, more than 50% were female.

“0ut of the total number of graduands, 203 have first class honours degrees, 75 masters graduands with distinctions and merits, 10 with doctorate degrees and four Mphil graduands.”

Muzvidziwa said the huge number of graduates was a result of the institution’s multi-campus strategy which saw MSU opening campuses in Harare, Bulawayo, Zvishavane and Masvingo. He also said MSU had made stridesin playing its part in the socio-economic transformation of the country as well as achieving education 5.0.

“This is all seen in validation from all sectors of the economy in terms of quality of our graduates,” he said.

He said the university has managed to make global linkages with other universities in Africa, Asia and the Americas, a development he said enabled its students to share experiences at international level.

Muzvidziwa, however, said MSU was celebrating its graduation at a time the institution is also saddened by the passing on of its founding vice-chancellor Ngwabi Bhebe.

He, however, said the university took solace at the fact that Bhebe died after accomplishing his vision for MSU.