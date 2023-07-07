Source: ED ducks urban rallies -Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at the just ended Zanu PF conference in Bindura.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF leadership are shying away from urban rallies amid reports that the ruling party is avoiding “fake” crowds that attend its meetings, but vote for the opposition.

This emerged this week when preparations for the Zanu PF provincial campaign launch in Mashonaland West tomorrow were marred by confusion with the party changing venues three times in a matter of days.

The launch, to be headlined by Mnangagwa and other members of the presidium, was initially set for Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi before it was changed to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) grounds.

However, an emergency provincial co-ordinating committee meeting convened on Wednesday moved the rally to Magunje growth point amid reports that leaders from Harare demanded the rally be moved to a rural outpost.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the new venue in a brief response to inquiries by NewsDay yesterday.

In a notice released after the PCC meeting on Wednesday, the provincial leadership was given at least 48 hours to prepare for the rally.

“The Presidential rally scheduled for Chinhoyi CUT grounds has been moved to Magunje Growth Point on July 8, 2023 at Magunje Stadium (Chemhanza). Please spread the message and mobilise,” read a notice sent to the provincial leadership yesterday morning.

Zanu PF provincial political commissar Jonah Yotum was reportedly forced to travel to Hurungwe yesterday morning to start preparations for the rally.

Zanu PF sources, who spoke to NewsDay anonymously said the rallies in Mashonaland West had turned to be a farce amid reports of factional fights escalating to the politburo level.

“Planning for the rallies has been chaotic in the province because of simmering divisions in the party,” a party source said.

“Earlier this week, the province was planning to host Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday at Gadzema but the rally was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

“The rally was stopped at the last minute despite all preparations having been in place including the VIP tents and other facilities.”

A member of the Zanu PF provincial youth league executive yesterday said moving the rally to Magunje was motivated by the mobilisation potential of Mliswa-Chikoka and league chairperson, Tapiwa Masenda.

“The politics is about the turnout,” the source said.

“While it would have been commendable to bring in supporters to a central position like Chinhoyi, Hurungwe is also ideal for the huge turnout expected on Saturday (tomorrow).

Another source said the changes have turned out to be a nightmare for those responsible for planning and mobilising party supporters to attend the rally.

“It’s difficult to plan because of the changes,” said the source.

“Can you imagine supporters who will be travelling from as far as Sanyati.

“They might need at least two days to get to Magunje for the rally.”

A member of the provincial executive committee, however, admitted that the local leadership, which met and rectified the mistake, had erred.

“We had made a wrong plan to hold the rally in Chinhoyi,” he said.

“They (party leaders in Harare) want the rallies in rural centres where we have genuine supporters.”

Zanu PF Hurungwe district co-ordinating committe secretary for information and publicity Walter Chasara said the other two venues were shot down because they had no capacity to accomodate the more than 70 000 members expected at the rally.

Mnangagwa has in the past two weeks held oversubscribed rallies in Chipinge (Manicaland) where he launched his national campaign and Bulilima in Matabeleland South.