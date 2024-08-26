Source: ED hails WestProp –Newsday Zimbabwe

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Mnangagwa commended WestProp for the work it is doing as it invests in housing projects which aid the country’s economic development.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended WestProp (Private) Limited, one of the country’s leading property investment and development companies, for investing US$280 million in The Hill Luxury Golf Estate project.

The project is a partnership between WestProp and City of Harare.

“I commend WestProp for making the decision to continue investing in our economy, particularly in the housing and human settlement development space. Furthermore, this is a testament to the private sector’s confidence in the second republic’s economic policies, the project is one of the building blocks for the company to realise a “billion bricks” into the ground and will go a long way towards the realisation of our national vision and aspects of the new urban agenda as well as sustainable development goal number two on sustainable cities and communities,” he said.

Mnangagwa urged developers and stakeholders to incorporate information communication technology to bring efficient clean energy systems and solutions in developing clean cities.

“The project’s outcome must, therefore, help the local authority to attain its set targets, including making Harare a world-class city. City fathers must ramp up their pace in guaranteeing adequate service delivery and ensuring that the city is kept clean and well-maintained.

“Equally, our residents including players in the small and medium enterprises and public transport space, among others must also play their part by stopping littering and encouraging a culture of proper waste disposal,” he said.

The Hill Luxury Golf Estate is a partnership between City of Harare and WestProp in which council has a 30% shareholding.

The project has 862 residential units and will accommodate about 4 310 people.

National Housing and Social Amenities minister Zhemu Soda said stakeholders in the human settlement sector should work in collaboration to address housing shortage challenges as well as attendant social amenities.

“The ministry is engaging various players to ensure that there is traction in housing delivery. Such players include those within the construction technology space, the financiers, as well as the custodians of land,” he said.

WestProp chief executive officer Ken Sharpe said the luxury estate would be one of a kind in the country and the region as it would provide a luxurious lifestyle in the city.

“The hills are more than just a residential estate, it is a thriving community that seamlessly integrates luxury living, world-class amenities and economic opportunities.

“Our five star hotel, branded homes and USGA (United States Golfers Association) and PGA (Professional Golfers Association) standard golf course set new standards for luxury and sophistication. Our standards are unmatched even surpassing those found in southern Africa,” he said. “As a proud Zimbabwean company, WestProp Holdings is committed to contributing to the country’s growth and development.