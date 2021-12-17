Source: ED promotes 10 PDCs – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday elevated 10 provincial development co-ordinators (PDCs) to positions of secretaries for provincial affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said the promotion was effective from December 1, 2021.

Those promoted PDCs include Tafadzwa Muguti (Harare Metropolitan), Paul Nyoni (Bulawayo Metropolitan), Abiot Maronge (Midlands), Timothy Maregere (Mashonaland Central), Tavabarira Kutamahufa (Mashonaland East) Josphat Jaji (Mashonaland West), Jefter Sakupwanya (Masvingo), Sithandiwe Ncube (Matabeleland North) and Latiso Dhlamini (Matabeleland South).

PDCs were formerly provincial administrators before the Local Government ministry renamed the office in 2019. He also appointed Major-General Grey Mashava to the post of Chief of Staff in Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s office.