Source: ED regime unashamed corruption is what will irretrievably destroy ZANU PF such that will never be revived again!
No, my thoughts do not return to my pre-school nursery days, of singing that well-loved and catchy rhyme.
However, I am reminded of the real Humpty Dumpty!
Oh yes, Humpty Dumpty was real alright – but, certainly not a huge animated human-like egg, that sat on a wall, fell down and crushed to its doom, whose king’s men and horses could not put it back together again.
However, as with most nursery rhymes and fairy tales of that time, there was always a ring of truth to the stories told (of a cautionary nature), and were actually based on real life events.
The real Humpty Dumpty was the name given to a huge cannon used by English Royalists, who defended King Charles I, against Parliamentary forces – in the English Civil War of 1642 to 1649 – which was placed, along with several other smaller cannons, on walls surrounding the city of Colchester.
Indeed, from afar, the similarities between the humongous round cannon mouth, and an egg, would not be lost!
As the war intensified, against a highly corrupt and crooked monarch – who had ruled England and Scotland with impunity, as if these were his personal properties, flagrantly disregarding parliament, and riding roughshod over the oppressed impoverished people of the country – Parliamentary forces finally managed to attack this fearsome gigantic cannon, thereby bringing it crumbling down from the city walls.
As the weapon of chose by the cruel king and his men – who had relied on it not only to repel Parliamentary forces, but also in instilling terror in ordinary people – they were left devastated, as their only line of defence laid shattered.
Of course, King Charles I was eventually captured and executed in 1649.
Why do I think of this part of English history, and Humpty Dumpty, whenever the rampant embarrassing looting of our nation’s resources by the ruling elitist clique is mentioned?
Well, I would assume that was quite obvious from the historical account above!
For how long do those in power think ordinary Zimbabweans are going to sit back and lamely watch, as their leadership continues to run down this beautiful country – through, scandalous deals with shady business individuals (most of which are not even legal, as they were never brought to tender), whilst at the same time, actively promoting and defending foreign companies causing mayhem in our rural areas?
How long are urban dwellers expected to tolerate poor service delivery, of complete lack of – as central government not only blocks the full disbursement of devolution funds (mainly as a deliberate measure to frustrate opposition-led local authorities), but also actively forcing down unsustainable corrupt deals that are designed for no other purpose than to milk dry the already meager finances in our towns and cities?
Is the ruling ZANU PF party supposed to continue receiving support from an impoverished rural folk, who are daily threatened with displacement from their ancestral lands – whilst, their heritage sites and forefathers’ graves are wantonly desecrated – by Chinese and other favoured companies, yet not even receiving a reasonable share and any benefits from the local mineral wealth?
Right now, the government of Zimbabwe stubbornly and arrogantly refuses to liberalize the foreign exchange system, in order for forces of demand and supply to determine the true exchange rate between our local currency and the US Dollar – purely for reasons of enriching those aligned to power, who are making a killing from buying cheap foreign currency at the official auction system (whose rates are rigged), and reselling at unbelievable profits on the black market.
Yet, we the ordinary people are forced to feel the brunt of this white collar crime by those in power – characterized by the skyrocketing prices of goods and services, out of reach of the majority of Zimbabweans, with most basic commodities now disappearing from supermarket shelves.
Are we to merely look on, as our livelihoods are turned upside down by those who, like King Charles I, believe they own the country, and can do pretty much what their cold hearts desire, with impunity – whilst, we wallow in extreme poverty, unable to make ends meet?
Surely, the currently crop of leaders are destroying not only their own reputations – practically, shortening their own political lives – but also, hammering the final nail in the coffin of the ruling party, as no sane Zimbabwean would continue backing a group of people that has ruined their lives.
Sooner, rather than later, this Humpty Dumpty of Zimbabwe – which had kept the kleptomaniac, power-greedy, and brutal ruling elitist clique in power – will come crushing down, and not even the military, who have been ZANU PF’s custodians, will be able to put it back together again!
© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
COMMENTS