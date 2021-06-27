Source: ED to commission major Masvingo economic artery | The Sunday News

President Mnangagwa

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road on Saturday, after the project was completed following his intervention last year.

The road is of economic value to Masvingo province as it is mainly used by the heavy cargo trucks serving mining giants such as Unki and Mimosa by linking them to the South African market and it provides the shortest route from Beitbridge to northern areas of Zimbabwe.

Chivi turnoff was proposed for the development of the Smart City concept and the development of the road will bring about economic opportunities to the district and the province.

In December last year President Mnangagwa ordered Treasury to release funding for the completion of outstanding works on the road after the contractor had stopped work after funds dried up.

Speaking during the Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting recently, Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Ezra Chadzamira said that the President will meet with the Provincial leadership and commission the road on Saturday.

“We have been privileged President Mnangagwa is coming to meet with you as the leaders and to commission the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road on the 3rd of July so let us go and be ready to meet with the President.

“We should also look at areas that we want the President to assist us as Masvingo Province.

“So let us be ready to meet the President in Chivi thanking him for the projects that he is doing and if we have any issues that we need assistance we should be able to tell him.

“We want to thank him for accepting our invitation to come here,” he said.