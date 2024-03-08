Source: Edgars donates to Jairos Jiri –Newsday Zimbabwe

EDGARS Limited on Wednesday donated 300 pairs of shoes to people with disabilities at Jairos Jiri centre in Bulawayo.

Edgars Carousel managing director Menfree Tanyanyiwa said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility programme as Edgars sought to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged groups.

“We had a chance to tour the centre and get an appreciation of their other needs. We are going to ensure that we get the borehole project going in the next two weeks,” Tanyanyiwa said.

Bulawayo Jairos Jiri centre chairperson Sanele Mlauzi, said the centre was humbled by Edgars’ intervention.

“There are challenges that we are facing such as food shortages. We also have challenges of water,” Mlauzi said.