Source: Edgars hailed for creating 700 jobs – The Southern Eye

INDUSTRY and Commerce deputy minister Raj Modi on Thursday hailed Edgars Limited for creating 700 jobs at the Carousel Manufacturing site in Belmont, Bulawayo, despite the ravaging effects of COVID-19 that saw a number of companies shutting down.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the tour of the company premises, Modi said the Edgars group has made impressive progress in terms of employment creation.

“We are very proud of the Edgars group for employment creation. The last time I visited the same factory, they only had 33 people working, it was in 2019, just before COVID and now they have 700. This is impressive progress in terms of employment creation and they have created a market for their finished products,” said Modi.

“I am very happy to see the progress from the last time I saw it. It is very remarkable and I hope every manufacturing company can do something like this in Bulawayo,” Modi said.

He added: “People should change this mind-set that the industrial hub is dying. It’s not dying, think positive, we have the water and Zesa (electricity) issues in the city, but you have managed to sail through. You have created 700 employment opportunities, from the 33, even promising 300 more before the end of the year. People should ask you how you did it, because this is very good.”