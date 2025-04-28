Source: Edgars opens new stores in expansion drive –Newsday Zimbabwe

CLOTHING retailer, Edgars Stores Limited, has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare in high-traffic locations, the company has said.

Edgars reintroduced its Express Stores to target low-income consumers to compete with the dominant second-hand clothing market.

These stores offer new clothing items priced between US$1 and US$10, positioning Edgars to eat into the revenue of the robust second-hand clothing market.

In January, Edgars revealed plans to launch 20 new Express Stores with a capital investment of approximately US$200 000 this year, targeting the low-income segment.

“We have been expanding our retail footprint with the launch of new Express Stores in Rusape and Harare, at Metro Seke Road and Metro Tynwald Corner, bringing fashion closer to customers in high-traffic locations,” Edgars’ chief executive officer Sevious Mushosho told NewsDay Business in an interview.

“In a bid to enhance customer convenience and accessibility, Express Stores has been on a rapid expansion drive, launching new outlets across Zimbabwe. The latest additions include stores in Rusape and Harare’s Seke Road inside Metro, as well as Tynwald Corner along Bulawayo Road, also within Metro.”

He confirmed that these new stores were part of the firm’s Express Stores strategic plan.

“The Rusape store caters to the growing demand in the eastern parts of the country, while the Harare store on Seke Road serves the bustling capital city. The Tynwald Corner store, located along Bulawayo Road, is poised to become a go-to destination for residents in the southwestern suburbs,” Mushosho said.

“With these new launches, Express Stores continues to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers. The stores offer a diverse range of products, ensuring that customers can find everything they need under one roof.”

He said the expansion drive is a testament to Express Stores confidence in the Zimbabwean market and its determination to stay ahead of the curve.

“As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Express Stores remains focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences and building long-term relationships with its valued customers,” Mushosho said.

“Through these new stores, Express Stores aims to create more job opportunities, stimulate local economic growth and contribute to the development of the communities it serves. With its sights set on continued growth and innovation, Express Stores is well-positioned to remain a leader in Zimbabwe’s retail sector.”