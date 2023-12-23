Source: ED’s boreholes fail to quench Binga’s thirst – The Southern Eye

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s boreholes for villagers in Binga, Matabeleland North province, have not quenched their thirst as water shortages persist.

Southern Eye Weekender gathered that boreholes were left without pumping systems, making it difficult for the villagers to use them.

Government supplied rigs for the drilling of the boreholes ahead of the elections to alleviate water woes in Binga.

The drilling of boreholes was abandoned after the elections.

Former Binga councillor Themba Munkombwe said the government has not fulfilled its promise to equip the boreholes with solar systems.

“I know two that were drilled in Lusulu, Pashu (1), Kariyangwe 4, Muchesu (1), Lubu (1) and not even one of them is functioning because they have been left incomplete,” Munkombwe said.

Chief Kavula said boreholes were drilled in areas such as Kavunikwa, Chibuyu, Mandaku and Siyantuba.

Former Binga North legislator Prince Sibanda said Binga does not need boreholes.

“Binga is the host of the largest inland water body in the country,” Sibanda said.

“It doesn’t need boreholes. We need piped water in our homes. We need piped water from our river (Mulonga) and not boreholes.”

No comment could be obtained from Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo as he was not picking calls.

Binga faces acute water shortages despite being on the shores of the mighty Zambezi River, forcing residents to share open water sources with animals, but in the process risking contracting diseases.

The sole supplier of water in Binga is the Zimbabwe National Water Authority after Binga Rural District Council handed over the water management system to the water authority in 2004.