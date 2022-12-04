Efforts to curb cross-border crime between SA and Zimbabwe continue 

Law enforcement agencies are stepping up the fight against cross-border crime between South Africa and Zimbabwe. Crimes such as the smuggling of stolen goods and vehicles, as well as illicit cigarettes, are on the increase at the Beitbridge border post. Members of the South African Police Service, SANDF and Border Management Authority intercept smuggled vehicles almost every day. Confiscated vehicles are kept at the Musina Military Base. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

