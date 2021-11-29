Eighteen magistrates sworn in

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Acting Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure today swore in 18 magistrates at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, Mrs Mushure said the magistrates will be deployed to courts across the country where there have been shortages.

The 18 magistrates bring the total number of magistrates in the country to 241.

