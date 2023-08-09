Electoral system water-tight to rig: Zanu PF 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

ZANU PF does not rig elections as claimed by opposition parties, due to water-tight electoral systems, but wins resoundingly on the strength of its popular support as evidenced by strong attendance at rallies, the revolutionary party’s national chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said yesterday.

She said this while addressing hundreds of party supporters at Nyamhunga Primary School.

“Political parties including the CCC are in a panic mode. They have roped in other European countries to destabilise the peace we are enjoying,” she said.

“They are also realising that it is impossible for one to rig elections as our electoral system is clear that a person is registered once and can only vote once.

“After voting, all the ballot papers are counted at the polling station and signed for by political party agents and officials from Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) before a sheet is posted outside the polling station.”

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said while there might be electoral disputes that arise, the democratic space that exists allows for aggrieved parties to seek legal recourse.

“We respect our Constitution and we have the courts that one can use to file their complaints.

“The High Court, Supreme and Constitutional courts are there and the likes (Mr Saviour) Kasukuwere and other politicians have gone there,” she added.

All political parties are getting equal media coverage in the public media, which augurs well for free and fair elections.

However, ZANU PF is not getting any positive coverage in the private media.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri then took time to spell out the developmental projects recorded by the Second Republic since 2017.

She said the Siakobvu Government Complex, whose completion is above 80 percent, said was part of President Mnangagwa’s desire to ensure all civil servants work from decent spaces.

“Vote President Mnangagwa and Team Zanu PF so that development continues to come to you. President Mnangagwa means development and is taking everyone on board to Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society,” she said.

The Second Republic has availed devolution funds to help local councils undertake developmental projects such as construction of clinics, schools, provision of piped water in rural areas and roads construction and repairs.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri criticised the CCC-led Kariba Municipality for failing to address service delivery despite having the opportunity to use devolution funds.

She then commissioned equipment bought by Kariba Municipality using devolution funds that included a tipper and a roller compactor.

The municipality also constructed a vegetable stall using devolution funds.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the party was prepared to win back all urban seats controlled by the opposition.

“Our trademark as Zanu PF has been winning since 1980. We are confident that this year, we will reclaim the Kariba Constituency and other seats that were taken by the opposition,” she said.

Zanu PF’s Kariba Constituency candidate, Cde Tichaona Nigel Shamu, said at least 20 000 voters were going to cast their vote for the ruling party.

The constituency has over 35 000 registered voters.

It has 29 wards, of which 20 are in the rural areas.