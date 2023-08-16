Source: Electorate lauds development projects in Matabeleland South | The Chronicle

E-passport centre in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, sukulwenkosi.dube@chronicle.co.zw

THE electorate in Matabeleland South has commended the transformative development projects implemented in their communities under the Second Republic and believes the continued leadership of President Mnangagwa will deliver more.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030, the past five years have seen the Government rolling out numerous developmental projects in the province that have significantly improved people’s lives.

Among these is the US$300 million modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post, a pivotal gateway for trade and commerce and the construction of the Tuli Manyange Dam, which has rekindled hopes for improved crop production under irrigation.

The establishment of the Gwanda Magistrates Complex, which is set to host the nation’s sixth High Court thereby enhancing access to justice and the completion of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic home economics complex, are part of the life -changing projects being implemented in the province.

The Government has also revitalised dormant irrigation schemes to ensure efficient use of water resources and increased agricultural productivity. One remarkable success story is the completion of the Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme, which had remained a pipe dream for the past 87 years.

These, together with the establishment of an e-passport centre and the provision of assistive devices for persons with disabilities as well as the construction of the Filabusi Registry Office, have excited the electorate.

Mr Absalom Ncube, a person with disability from Gwanda said he has seen the works of the Second Republic being extended even to people with disabilities.

“I’m pleased by the work that has been done by the Second Republic especially when it comes to us persons with disability,” he said.

“Government has helped us with assistive devices, people that have been suffering for a long time were identified and assisted. We never saw this before the Second Republic.

“Recently we received inputs and some of our counterparts got stands and farms. The Second Republic has also put in place legislation to ensure that our needs are catered for as PWDs.”

As the country heads towards the election come 23 August, “the ruling party is assured of my vote because they have done a sterling job,”, said Mr Ncube.

Mrs Edith Kurocwi from Thornwood East in Ward 22, Gwanda said her community has benefited from the borehole drilling programme. She said they now have improved access to water thanks to the Second Republic.

Mrs Kurocwi said she has significantly benefited from various agricultural programmes that have been rolled out by Government. She also said she has no doubt that given another term in office, the Second Republic will do even greater things.

“We receive inputs from Government and during years of poor harvest we receive food assistance. Water challenges are a thing of the past thanks to boreholes that have been drilled in our area,” she said.

“I would like to thank the Second Republic for bringing so much development in our area and we are looking forward to even greater development in the coming term. That’s why the revolutionary party is guaranteed of my vote.”

Mr Ndabezinhle Nyoni who chairs the Mtshabezi Irrigation Scheme project in Gwanda said his community is among the major beneficiaries of development under the Second Republic. The scheme is now on its third cycle of cropping and is now in a position to eradicate hunger.

Ms Mayibongwe Moyo from Bambanani Village in Mangwe said they were eagerly waiting for the completion of the Bambanani Irrigation Scheme, which is being rehabilitated at a fast pace.

“For many years we have decried delays in rehabilitating our irrigation scheme and the Second Republic has heard out plea. Work on the project has started and it’s on course,” she said.