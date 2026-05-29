Source: EMA bans lead in paint under new safety regulations -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has introduced new regulations banning lead in paint and coating materials, in a major policy move aimed at protecting public health and the environment.

In a statement issued yesterday, EMA said the new framework is contained in Statutory Instrument 82 of 2026, the Environmental Management (Prohibition of Lead in Paint and Coating Materials) Regulations, 2026.

The agency said the regulations were introduced in the interest of protecting public and environment from the dangers of Lead contained in some paint formulations.

The legislation sets a strict maximum permissible lead content of 90 parts per million (ppm) in all paints intended for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial use, aligning Zimbabwe with international safety standards.

EMA said the law covers the entire paint value chain, including manufacturing, importation, distribution and retail.

“This legislation which seeks to eliminate the use of lead in paints and related coating materials applies to the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of paints intended for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial use,” the agency said.

Manufacturers and importers have been directed to comply with strict testing and documentation requirements to ensure products meet the new standards.

“The regulations place clear compliance obligations on manufacturers and importers, including ensuring that all products meet the prescribed lead limit, conducting laboratory testing of paint formulations, and maintaining proper documentation to demonstrate compliance,” EMA said.

To support enforcement, EMA said its authorised officers will carry out inspections, sample collection and verification of compliance documents.

“To ensure effective enforcement, EMA and authorised officers are empowered to inspect premises, collect samples for testing, and request relevant documentation from manufacturers and importers,” it said.

The agency warned that non-compliance will attract stiff penalties under the law.

“Non-compliance with these regulations constitutes an offence and attracts penalties which may include fines of up to level 14, imprisonment for a period of up to one year, or both,” EMA said.

EMA said a transitional period has been provided to allow industry players to adjust before full enforcement begins, after which non-compliant products will be removed from the market.

“The regulations provide for a transitional period to allow industry players to comply, after which all non-compliant products must be withdrawn from circulation,” the statement read.