Embattled govt claims activists fuelling anarchy to court attention

On July 31, human rights defenders Robson Chere together with Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo were forcibly removed from a Victoria Falls-bound plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and reportedly tortured following their abduction.

GOVERNMENT has accused human rights activists of causing anarchy to attract international attention after it was forced to answer to a joint appeal by the six special mandate holders of the Human Rights Council over the alleged enforced disappearance, cruel treatment, arbitrary detention and judicial prosecution.

On August 13, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor, vice chairperson on communications of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention Ganna Yudkivska, vice chairperson of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances Gabriella Citroni, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association Gina Romero and Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Alice Jill Edwards wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the violations.

The joint appeal gave Mnangagwa 60 days to respond.

However, in their response government through the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva blamed human rights activists for playing the victim card to the international community.

Government also said the trio was nabbed for participating in the disruption of court proceedings on June 27 2024, during the trial of some members of the opposition.

“Government notes, with concern, the increasing tendency by some of these special mandate holders to act as courts of first instance, potentially undermining the local legal remedies available to citizens within their own countries,” government said.

“Accordingly, the actions of special mandate holders must be aligned with the principle of subsidiarity, allowing national legal systems to function effectively as the primary avenue for justice.

“Government has also noted the disturbing pattern by some non-State actors to deliberately and mischievously cause anarchy particularly, ahead of major international events, in order to discredit Government. These unlawful actions have become sources of unverified information which, unfortunately, are authoritatively used as the basis of allegations of human rights violations against Zimbabwe.”

The mission said Zimbabwe was committed to ensuring that all citizens had access to effective legal remedies through its domestic legal system.

“Furthermore, the mission said government remained open to constructive dialogue with international bodies while emphasising the importance of respecting and supporting local legal processes in the pursuit of human rights.”

“For this reason, Government continues to encourage the international community to recognise and uphold the importance of local remedies and to support the capacity of national legal systems to address human rights concerns effectively.”