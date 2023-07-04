Source: Emeralds earns Kariba woman 5-year jail term –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 49-YEAR-OLD Kariba woman, who pleaded guilty to illegal possession of emeralds worth US$3 015,60, has been jailed for five years.

Rutendo Moyo was arrested on Saturday last week.

Moyo, who was self-actor, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to the mandatory five years by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The court heard that on July 1 this year, detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit in Harare received a tip-off from an unknown person that Moyo was in possession of emeralds.

Moyo was arrested while walking along Samora Michael Avenue after the detectives approached her and asked her to hand over a black satchel and a small dark blue handbag she was carrying.

The court heard that the detectives recovered four pieces of emeralds from her.