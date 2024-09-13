Source: Empty youth centres turned into drug and crime hotspots – #Asakhe – CITE

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Residents of Makokoba and Mzilikazi have expressed serious concerns about abandoned youth centres in their area.

Once intended as venues for positive youth activities, these neglected spaces have instead become hotspots for drug use and illicit sexual activities.

At a recent Bulawayo City Council (BCC) budget proposal meeting, Sibongile Dube, a resident, highlighted the troubling situation.

“Unfortunately, these hallways, which were meant for youth club activities, are now being used as bedrooms. We are witnessing a troubling increase in teenage pregnancies and drug use due to these spaces being abandoned and unmonitored. We need to repurpose these buildings with more youth-focused activities to deter drug use,” Dube said.

Dube also noted that the lack of youth engagement in the area has led many young people to skip school and gather in these abandoned sites.

“We often find students, some in uniform, using drugs in these locations. Despite reporting these issues to the city council, no action has been taken,” Dube added.

Ruth Nyathi, another resident, stressed the need for increased youth engagement. “Our youth centres are not utilised as they should be, which contributes to the rising drug use. We need programs that teach practical skills and life skills to reduce drug consumption,” Nyathi said.

Lorraine Phiri noted that 4 567 teenage students in Zimbabwe have dropped out of school due to pregnancy. “We need more frequent drug awareness campaigns to educate the youth about the risks of early pregnancies and drug use,” Phiri emphasised.

In response to these concerns, Nkosiyavuma Sivela, a member of the BCC budget team, outlined ongoing efforts to address the issues.

“The city council has launched the PA Education Program, in collaboration with various stakeholders like World Vision, to raise drug awareness and address early teenage pregnancies. Those participating in the program receive support from these organizations,” Sivela explained.

Sivela also mentioned that the council is actively working on improving the condition of abandoned buildings. “We have fenced off the Thabiso Youth Centre and are repainting its walls as part of our renovation plans. Similar efforts will be applied to other neglected buildings,” he said.

“This is a battle fought by various stakeholders in conjunction with the city council. We are committed to transforming these abandoned spaces into safe environments for learning and personal development, thereby reducing drug-related issues and teenage pregnancies in the community,” Sivela assured.