Source: Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa partners GMS security -Newsday Zimbabwe

HOUSING and property development firm, Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa (EMHA), has broadened its business scope by stitching together multi-million-dollar partnerships with some companies across the continent.

EMHA is a low-cost housing firm that has over the years established and positioned itself well both on the local and international market.

The firm yesterday signed a partnership deal with local security firm Gambs Messengerial Services (GMS) as part of diversifying their operations.

EMHA’s general manager Audrey Madzima said they saw a gap in the market regarding services offered by security companies and decided to partner GMS.

“Taking into consideration some of the security challenges our own clients face in their lives, we have always been a people-first organisation and try to find ways to make their lives much easier and peaceful as they conduct business with us,” she said.

Madzima said the efficiency and success of their business model continues to attract interest from different corporates, both local and foreign.

“As Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa, we are out to prove that as a home-grown company, we can do it beyond imaginations and leave lasting impressions when it comes to saving and giving value to our clients,” she noted.

Apart from the security partnership, EMHA is also in the process of developing the Lionshead Resorts recreational facility in Shamva, which is set to boost domestic tourism in the area. The family-friendly place offers both land and water activities.

Also, EMHA recently resuscitated the Cotswold Wood Engineering workshop in Marondera, which manufactures quality wood furniture and related products.

The company also has interests in the textiles industry through its Enhanced Uniform Solutions, which was launched a few years back.

The founder of GMS Afarashe Gambiza told NewsDay Weekender on the sidelines of the event that crime was currently on the rise and there was need for all hands on deck to curb the vice.

“As GMS, we are happy to have partnered with Enhanced Mortgaging and Housing Africa as we pride ourselves to tackle and pursue all problematic situations where or when others are reluctant or hesitant to partake. We provide some unique facilities on messengerial and security services which are not available in the Zimbabwean market,” he said.

“As GMS, we render normal or usual security guard services which include static and patrol guards, undercover security services, security checks, surveys and research, escort services and crowd control services. We also cover cyber-based investigations, events and functions control services, training and advisory services on security systems.”

He added: “We are committed to render expeditious and excellent service delivery to all aggrieved or vulnerable individuals or groups through mutual engagement, co-operation as well as linkages with all the relevant and necessary legal institutions and stakeholders.

“We are providing some unique services which are not available in the market such as the tracing of assets in technical evidence on exhibits. Our services areavailable, inter alia, on tracking of debtors or any other perpetrators in a bid to recover debts, tracing of assets, tangible evidence, or exhibits, private intelligence.”