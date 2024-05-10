Source: Entembeni Old People’s Home sends SOS – The Southern Eye
BULAWAYO’S Entembeni Old People’s Home has sent an SOS for assistance to refurbish the nearly 60-year-old centre which was established in 1967.
Entembeni board chairperson, Newman Sibanda said the centre was falling apart.
“We have three priorities of demand such as the [precast wall] to prevent thieves from breaking in. We had a generator, our source of power, which was stolen and needs replacement,” he said.
“We also need a razor wire on top of the [precast wall]. Our elderly are now vulnerable; thieves might break in and steal donated food and other materials we receive from well-wishers.” The centre’s pavement could also do with some refurbishment, he said.
“We need our elders to move smoothly even during the rainy season. We need a coldroom to keep vegetables and other perishables,” he added.
The home was established by a group of men who were heading the Bulawayo City Council. They formed a trust and bought land from council and built the shelter for the elderly.
