Source: Epworth Magistrates Court ready for use this month | The Herald

Epworth Magistrates Court

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The wait will soon be over as the Epworth Magistrates Court is expected to open its doors to the public at the end of this month once final touches to the site are fully completed, an official has said.

Briefing the media after a tour of the site, the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) Secretary Mr Walter Chikwanha said:

“We came to check on progress today as this project is almost done. We are now working on the finishing touches. This court (building) will be opened on February 24,” he said.

Mr Chikwanha said the court building will handle both criminal and civil cases.

The building consists of two court courtrooms and two magistrates’ courts.

It also has eight offices and ablution facilities.

The holding cells, which match Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) specifications, are now complete, with burglar bars having been installed.

Sections of all offenders (males, females and juveniles) are also available.