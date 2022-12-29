Epworth man tries to kill wife over bus ticket

0

Source: Epworth man tries to kill wife over bus ticket -Newsday Zimbabwe

A MAN from Epworth on the outskirts of Harare has been slapped with a seven-year jail term for trying to kill his wife over a bus ticket.

Ben Talent was sentenced to an effective five-year jail term by Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

He then accused her of infidelity.

The next day, Talent assaulted his wife with a shovel until she fell unconscious. Neighbours took her to hospital.

