Source: ERC, Zesn reject Zanu PF claims – The Standard

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) and Election Resource Center (ERC) have dismissed Zanu PF claims that they received about US$10 million in donor funding to train polling agents.

Zanu PF said it gathered information that Zesn and the ERC had received funding to train 12 500 polling agents across the country.

The money is said to have come from the United Kingdom, France, Australia, USAID, Sweden, Japan, the United States Embassy in Harare, US-based National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the European Union.

“Zesn reiterates that it does not and will not finance and/or train any political party agents as this is not part of its core business and mandate, neither does Zesn support or endorse any political party or candidate in Zimbabwe,” said Zesn.

ERC added: “Unfortunately, this statement from Zanu PF is not true with regard to the Election Resource Centre Africa.”