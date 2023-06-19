Source: Ervine, Williams lead Zim to win over Nepal in CWC qualifier –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (left) and Craig Ervine celebrate a run as they led Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal in the opening encounter of the World Cup Qualifier

Unbeaten centuries by Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal in the Cricket World Cup qualifiers yesterday.

Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.

Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66, respectively, to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.

Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh’s wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.

In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal’s bowling attack.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (capt), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane