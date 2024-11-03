Source: Esigodini miner ‘bashes’ manager – The Southern Eye
A dispute over missing carbon substance turned violent after the owner of the Atlas 7 mine situated in Esigodini bashed his manager after failing to get satisfactory answers.
The case was reported at Esigodini police station as CR Ref /10/24 case number 107/1024
In a recorded statement, the mine manager Johnson Ncube (32) said he was bashed by the mine owner, Milton Maphosa, on October 17 this year.
“As we discussed I questioned Maphosa about the carbon which he took at the mine so as to understand how much gold they recovered,” Ncube stated,
Carbon is a substance used to trap gold and after using it you take it to ellution for gold recovery
“As I was trying to explain more concerning the situation with workers that they now have three months of unpaid salaries, he started beating me up and his relatives joined in.”
