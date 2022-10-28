Source: EU hails remarkable efforts to combat GBV | The Herald

European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann

Trust Freddy-Herald Correspondent

The European Union has commended Zimbabwe for its thorough and effective response to Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Harare yesterday to mark the first anniversary of the High Level Political Compact (HLPC), European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, praised President Mnangagwa for his dedication to the cause of eliminating all forms of Gender-Based Violence and harmful behaviours.

“And Zimbabwe has done it! Zimbabwe is the only country, among all the Spotlight Initiative implementing countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, to launch such a compact at the highest level of Government.

“In the name of the European Union, I would like to reiterate its congratulations to His Excellency President Mnangagwa for his commitment to the goal of eradicating all forms of Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices by 2030,” he said.

Ambassador Kirchmann also extended his gratitude to Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, for her commitment to put Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and harmful practices in the spotlight.

“One year later, that commitment is still firm and relentless, and the work continues on the ground with the six UN implementing agencies and Civil Society Organisations,” he said.

The European Union, Ambassador Kirchman said, is fully committed to fighting gender based violence and pledged to continue to support the Government of Zimbabwe to achieve more gender equality.

“Our support for the next three years will add up to 103 million Euros to support Zimbabwe’s vision to achieve gender equality through awareness-raising of constitutional rights, training in business skills, financial literacy or access to finance and participation in the decision making process.”

Minister Nyoni said the Government has made huge strides towards the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.

“Under prevention efforts of the Spotlight Initiative, at least 8 million people were reached with critical information to raise awareness for prevention purposes,” she said.

In addition to information dissemination, Minister Nyoni said there have been interventions targeting the economic empowerment of women.

“A total of 2 500 women benefited from the empowerment initiatives under the Spotlight Initiative programme. These programmes include business management, financial literacy, skills training as well as provision of starter packs for income generating activities.”

Minister Nyoni said the Government was working on establishing One Stop Centres and Safe Shelter Models in Provincial Government Hospitals.

“In terms of service provision, the Government is also spearheading the provision of services through the One Stop Centre and Safe Shelter Model which has proved to be very effective in providing holistic services including temporary shelter to GBV survivors”, she said.

Through these initiatives, at least 250 000 survivors of Gender Based Violence managed to access comprehensive services.

UNDP resident representative, Mia Seppo, said there has been a number of notable gains, accomplishments and success stories over the last year in addressing SGBV issues at both the national and sub-national level in Zimbabwe.

“At the legislative and policy level, we have witnessed the enactment of the Marriage Act, the launch and rollout of the Public Service Sexual Harassment Policy, the Public Service Sexual Harassment module and National Strategy on women in decision making.

“Investments have been made towards strengthening or establishment of institutions that provide services to GBV survivors. Key examples include the development of child and victim friendly courts, establishment of national SGBV call centres and strengthening of mobile and static one stop centres,” she said.

The Spotlight Initiative High Level Political Compact was officially launched by President Mnangagwa last year with the aim of promoting continued political commitment and engagement of leaders at the highest level in a comprehensive response to harmful practices.

Cases of Gender-Based Violence have been a cause for concern across the country and the Government is making efforts to end this through promoting equality between males and females.