Source: EU injects €1m to enhance Zim community-based surveillance -Newsday Zimbabwe

The European Union (EU) has injected €1 million to enhance community-based surveillance at some of Zimbabwe’s busiest borders and along the routes that migrants use, to improve management of migrants and preparedness plans in urban areas.

The project, which will be implemented by International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Zimbabwe over a period of two years starting this month seeks to strengthen IOM’s flow monitoring (FM) activities at borders, within border communities, and in areas where migrants congregate at different stages of their migration journeys.

In a joint Press statement issued yesterday, the EU and IOM Zimbabwe said community surveillance would involve the collection and analysis of migration data to provide a more comprehensive picture of the demographics, needs and vulnerabilities of migrants.

The data will inform government and development partners on the actions required to detect, prevent and respond to public health threats that affect migrants in mainly urban areas and to ensure that migrants have access to basic health services.

“IOM has, over the last two years, been working to strengthen capacities of frontline workers at four points of entry (PoEs) — Beitbridge, Plumtree, Chirundu and Forbes, to respond adequately to crises and attend to migrant needs, including post-arrival assistance, health, and protection assistance,” the statement read.

“IOM will maintain protection assistance through counselling and referral services and will build on existing partnerships to provide government with the necessary technical assistance to craft contingency plans and standard operating procedures at PoEs and along the routes that migrants travel, to ensure a reinforced system of prevention, detection, and response to epidemics in Zimbabwe.”

In addition, the statement said, IOM will contribute to strengthening the capacity for effective epidemic preparedness and response to any future disease outbreaks in the country.

The non-governmental organisations said the project would reach more than 15 000 migrant returnees and other mobile populations.

It will also endeavour to ensure that primary healthcare initiatives respond to the unique needs of migrants, and promote the provision of equitable, accessible, and appropriate healthcare services to all.

The project will be implemented in Beitbridge, Masvingo, Bulawayo, Hurungwe and Harare.

It is expected to promote the health of urban citizens as well as mobile and migrant populations through raising awareness of the migration dimension emergencies and strengthening the capacity of government to respond rapidly to crises.

The project will also promote the inclusion of migrants in public health plans, strengthen surveillance at PoEs and community levels and provide technical, logistical and material support.

It is also expected to improve capacities to better co-ordinate the preparedness and response to public health events, especially as they relate to migrants and other mobile populations.