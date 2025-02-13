Source: Ex-Arda boss in court for defrauding outspoken Geza –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, on October 29, 2020, Geza bought a piece of land from Nyabadza measuring 42,3504 hectares for US$1 362 000.

A CASE in which former Agricultural and Rural Development Authority board chairperson, Basil Nyabadza is being accused of allegedly defrauding outspoken Zanu PF central committee member and firebrand war veteran, Blessed Runesu “Bombshell” Geza, of US$1 362 000 starts tomorrow.

Chirenje said Geza was granted sole authority to subdivide, develop and sell the piece of land.

When the agreement of sale was done, Nyabadza allegedly misrepresented to Geza that the piece of land had title deeds and promised to avail the document in a month, but failed to do so.

Chirenje told the court that while Geza was in the process of obtaining subdivision permits for the land from the Department of Physical Planning in Mashonaland West province, he discovered that Nyabadza had sold the same land to Velda Estates.

The court heard that Geza engaged Nyabadza hoping for an amicable solution only to discover that the agreement of sale had been cancelled without his knowledge.

The matter was reported to the police.

Geza was prejudiced of US$1 362 000 and nothing was recovered.

Nyabadza, who is being represented by Tazorora Musarurwa, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande, and trial commencement was deferred to tomorrow.

Geza grabbed the headlines recently after he called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down accusing him of a cocktail of wrongdoings, among them running down the economy.

Mnangagwa’s loyalists want his term of office extended to 2030 in line with a Zanu PF resolution adopted at the party’s annual conference in Bulawayo last year.

But Geza insists that the 2030 agenda should be resisted.