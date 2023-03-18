Source: Ex-CIO boss in dock for raping minor -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Central Inteligence Organisation director, who is accused of raping his 12-year-old step daughter, had his application for discharge at the close of state case dismissed by a Harare magistrate.

The former spy chief, who was being represented by Advocate Tazorora Musarurwa, appeared before magistrate Estere Chivasa yesterday.

The former CIO director for Economics is denying the offence. Three witnesses have testified in the matter.

In her ruling, Chivasa said he should be put to his defence.

Allegations are that sometime in August last year, after the complainant’s mother had gone to work, the former spy summoned his daughter to his bedroom and raped her.

The complainant allegedly tried to scream, but no one heard her.

He allegedly threatened the girl against talking about the sexual abuse.