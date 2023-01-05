Source: Ex-Harare mayor Gomba arrested –Newsday Zimbabwe

Former mayor Herbert Gomba

FORMER Harare mayor Herbert Gomba was arrested in the capital yesterday while unveiling boreholes sunk in his ward 27, Glen Norah.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could neither deny nor confirm the incident.

However, Citizens Coalitions for Change councillor Denford Ngadziore confirmed Gomba’s arrest.

“I want to advise you that Harare councillor in ward 27 was arrested by Southerton police at the official opening of boreholes in Glen Norah. This is despite police notification letter written to Glen Norah Police Station for the official opening,” he said.

”We are worried with the arrest and we are not happy at all,”

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights yesterday said they dispatched two lawyers Gift Mtisi and Kossam Ncube to ensure Gomba’s release. At the time of going to print, he was still in police custody and not yet formally charged.

Gomba served as mayor of Harare from 2018 to 2020.

He has been a member of the Harare City Council since 2008 representing ward 27, which covers parts of Glen Norah high-density suburb.

He also served as deputy mayor from 2008 to 2013.