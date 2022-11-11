Source: Ex-HCC building inspector remanded in custody –Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER City of Harare chief building inspector Roy Nyabvure was yesterday remanded to November 16 for bail ruling in a case of alleged criminal abuse of office.

When Nyabvure (64) appeared before magistrate Taurai Manuwere, the State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail saying the accused was a flight risk since he had allegedly given false residential addresses.

But Nyabvure’s lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni said his client was of fixed abode, adding that the reason he was not surrendering to the police was that he was a witness in a similar matter.

Kanengoni also told the court that Nyabvure was being persecuted for testifying against the informants.

Allegations are that on February 23, 2017 and in the course of his duties as chief building inspector, Nyabvure unprocedurally approved a building plan for the construction of a showhouse in Borrowdale.

Acting on the alleged misrepresentation, Pokugara Properties went on to sanction the building of a house on the said stand. The house was, however, later demolished.

Pokugara is owned by businessman Kenneth Sharpe, who is embroiled in several legal disputes with property developer George Katsimberis.

Katsimberis is accused of having constructed a showhouse without approved architectural plans which resulted in it being destroyed.

Following the destruction of the showhouse, Katsimberis reported Pokugara Properties and City of Harare officials for perjury and malicious damage to property and is a witness in the case.