Source: Ex-minister Kagonye suffers another blow -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial leadership has prohibited former Public Service minister Petronella Kagonye from carrying out party activities following her release from prison.

Kagonye was jailed in June last year for converting laptops donated by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to personal use during her time in office.

Upon her release from prison, Kagonye announced that she had resumed her role as the provincial women’s league secretary for administration.

According to a prohibition order dated November 28, signed by provincial disciplinary committee chairperson Kudzai Majuru, the former Goromonzi South legislator remains barred from carrying out party activities pending a disciplinary hearing set for December 19.

“Please take note that the Zanu PF Mashonaland East province executive council has decided on the 19th of November 2023 to invoke chapter 5 Article Section 528 of the Zanu PF Constitution 2022 against your conduct,” the prohibition order read.

“As such, you are hereby barred from visiting party offices for the purpose of attending any or carrying out such for and on behalf of the party.

“This also prohibits you from holding any party or attending any party meeting until finalisation of the matter against you. The hearing has been pencilled for the 19th of December 2023.”

Kagonye was sentenced to three years in jail, but 12 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

A further eight months were suspended on condition that she reimburses Potraz US$10 000, leaving her with an effective 16-month jail term.

She was confined to Chikurubhi Female Prison and launched several bids at the High Court to have her sentence reversed.