Ex-minister Matonga denies US$500k theft case 

Bright Matonga

Conrad Mupesa, Mashonaland West Bureau

Former Information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga, who was arrested in June last year for allegedly stealing farming implements worth more than US$500 000, denied the allegations on Thursday before Chegutu Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashawakure.

The matter was postponed to 27 January for cross-examination.

Matonga, through his lawyer, Mr Innocent Muchini of Muchini Attorneys, told the court that the tractors in question were left at his farm as security for unpaid dues by the complainant, Mr Dave Van Breda, in 2021.

He also told the court that the complainant had taken the tractors from his farm without his knowledge.

After the seizure, Matonga further told the court that he reported to police in Chegutu, who then intercepted the tractors at Selous and brought them back to his farm.

Matonga was arrested in June on allegations of stealing farming equipment from Van Breda, with whom he was in a joint venture partnership.

Mr Tafadzwa Vhore prosecuted for the State.

Mr Matonga is also facing a similar case after he was arrested in July on theft charges of irrigation pipes and electricity transformers.

He, however, denied the allegations.

In 2019, Matonga was cleared in a case in which he was accused of duping a Malawian national of US$ 10,000 in a botched deal involving demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes.

The complainant, Kelvin Chipeta, who is based in South Africa, on August 22, 2019, withdrew the case at the Harare Civil Court, where he was claiming US$ 10 000, and Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye removed the case from remand.