Ex-Zapu members form party

A NEW political party, Congress For Transformation (CFT), which comprises disgruntled Zapu members, has been launched in Bulawayo.

CFT interim president Godknows Sibanda said they are planning to hold an elective congress soon.

“As witnesses and victims of the deeply endemic corruption and graft, often rewarded by our government instead of punishing it, we come together into a movement for the advancement of the African child by abolishing graft, corruption,” he said.

“CFT is here to further the struggle for economic freedom and emancipation especially for the ordinary person, through a radical process of opening up of the economy.”

Added Sibanda: “The CFT is the vehicle that is here to deliver the much-needed alternative to the current mess in the political and social arena, where incompetent pretenders occupy the governance space, both as government and opposition, where the sole purpose of their existence is amassing power and its retention.”

Ex-Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa is among the CFT founders.