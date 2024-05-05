Source: Ex-Zupco workers clash with management – The Southern Eye

FORMER workers at the State-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) in Bulawayo are up in arms with management over outstanding salaries and allowances dating back to 2022.

The disgruntled ex-Zupco workers have since petitioned the National Employment Council for Transport Operators Industry (NECPT) to lobby on their behalf.

“They (management) keep giving us false promises” one of the affected employees said.

It is further alleged that the former workers were not given Covid-19 allowances.

“We were not given Covid allowances as promised and we were told that bonuses for 2022 would only be given to those who remained at work yet we worked the whole year,” another affected employee said.

NECPT finance regional manager Ephias Kwenda declined to comment and referred Sunday Southern Eye to the Zupco chief executive officer Tineyi Rwasoka.

Efforts to get comments from him were fruitless.