Source: Excitement as Independence Day approaches | The Sunday Mail

Refurbishment of schools in Gokwe North district is progressing well, ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Nembudziya is abuzz with excitement ahead of the 45th Independence Day celebrations.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 18 in the Mutora area, just outside Nembudziya Growth Point in Gokwe North.

This year’s celebrations are particularly special as they align with the Government’s decentralisation drive.

The fete will be running under the theme “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”.

The event is expected to bring together about 100 000 people from the country’s 10 provinces to commemorate the nation’s journey and achievements.

Preparations are in full swing, with major infrastructural projects underway at the main event arena, the gala site and the Children’s Party venue.

The Government has also drilled 110 boreholes across Gokwe North and South to support the growing population and ensure access to clean water.

Exciting events lined up for the celebrations include the Children’s Party scheduled to take place on April 17 at Nyamuroro High School, with over 3 050 child delegates expected to attend.

The independence gala is set for the evening of April 17 at Nembudziya Government High School.

There will also be the lighting of the Independence Flame, a traditional ceremony that marks the beginning of the celebrations.

Simba Bhora and FC Platinum will face off during the main celebrations, while Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos will play at the Children’s Party.

With just two weeks left before the big day, the community is racing against time to complete the necessary preparations.

As Midlands province plays host to this year’s Independence Day celebrations, the Government has seen it fit to declare the Mtapa Hall, Whawha, Connemara and Sikombela detention centres national historical monuments due to their significance towards the attainment of the country’s independence.