Exhibitors unprepared as ZITF kicks off

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) kicked off on a low note yesterday with several exhibitors, both local and international, either still erecting their stands or putting final touches.

The 64th edition of the annual trade showcase is running under the theme Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.

The event facilitates business interactions, networking, exploration of trade opportunities for economic rejuvenation, attracting investments and fostering innovation.

This year’s exhibition will be officially opened by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Traditionally, the first three days of the fair are reserved for business visitors, with the last two open to the public. By mid-day yesterday, some of the exhibitors were still setting up their stands.

Exhibitors interviewed by NewsDay, however, were optimistic about a fulfilling trade showcase.

“We are a member of the Zambia Development Agency and we are here to showcase our diapers,” Yin Xianming, a first time exhibitor, said.

“Our company makes the best diapers and sanitary wear in Zambia, so now we have brought the products to Zimbabwe. We are actually a reliable and popular brand.”

Itumeleng Teseletso of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre said they were ready to work with Zimbabwe.

“We are collectively leading eight companies to do business with Zimbabwe,” Teseletso said.

“Of course, we had challenges of accommodation because of high demand but this is our second home hence we can never sleep on the streets in Zimbabwe.

“We are following in the footsteps of our leaders and Botswana is open for business just as we believe Zimbabwe is.”

Proton Bakers chief sales officer Daniel Chipato said they looked forward to getting new clients.

“Our expectations are to interact with our consumers,” Chipato said.

“We have so far managed to do that and we will continue to do so.

“We are getting feedback, sometimes it’s positive, which helps us to know how to navigate. Obviously, as the week goes through, it will get busier.”

Schweppes executive affairs officer Ropafadzo Gwanetsa said they were hopeful of clinching international deals.

“We want to be able to take it out of Bulawayo and Harare (Agricultural Show) and be able to say how we can take the opportunity to grow across,” she said.

“These exhibitions open up a lot of opportunities for companies like us, as we are focusing on industrialisation and trade. We want to focus on how we can grow even outside Zimbabwe and expand exports.”

Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu told reporters over the weekend that the number of participants increased compared to last year.

“We are sitting on 624 exhibitions or exhibitors. We had 565 last year. It is a good increase,” he said.

He said the 26 countries participating included the United States, China, Germany, Belarus, Russia and the United Kingdom.

A business conference, set to be held today, is expected to be officially opened by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.