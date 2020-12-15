Source: Exhumed liberation heroes bodies await burial | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The bodies of three liberation war heroes that were exhumed from a mass grave in Mt Darwin early this year are still in a mortuary at Mt Darwin Hospital, provincial war veterans leader Cde Sam Parirenyatwa has said.

Speaking during an interview at the burial of liberation hero Cde Moses Shambakumanja on Saturday, Cde Parirenyatwa said the liberation war heroes were yet to be given a proper burial due to resource constraints.

The bodies were exhumed with the assistance of the Fallen Heroes Trust.

Cde Parirenyatwa said efforts were being made to ensure that the trio was given a proper burial before the end of this year.

He said each of the eight districts i the province had a mass grave and plans were underway to exhume the bodies of fallen heroes.

“We have three bodies of exhumed liberation war heroes,” said Cde Parirenyatwa.

“They were exhumed early this year with assistance from Fallen Heroes Trust and they are yet to be given a proper burial due to resources constraints.

“Fallen Heroes Trust is very instrumental in the burial of liberation heroes, but due to lack of resources.

“We are organising to make sure that the exhumed bodies are given a proper burial at Mt Darwin or provincial heroes’ acre.

“Few months ago, members of an apostolic sect who were praying in a mountain in Mazowe were possessed with spirits of fallen heroes.

“The spirit directed people to where liberation heroes are buried and a mass grave was identified.

“We are making plans to exhume the bodies and give them a proper burial at Mazowe or provincial heroes’ acre.”

Cde Parirenyatwa said exhumation of freedom fighters at a mass grave at Chibondo Mine, about 32 kilometres out of Mt Darwin, was not yet complete.

He expressed gratitude to the Government for coming up with the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill, which has the provision for funding the reburial and burial of freedom fighters.

More than 500 freedom fighters and civilians were killed and burnt with acid at Chibondo Mine during the liberation struggle.