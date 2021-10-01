Expo 2020 Dubai explodes into life 

An interior section of the Zimbabwe pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicks off today

Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony is happening today and anticipation has reached fever pitch. While the show might be invite-only, (one) can still tune in from across the UAE to get in on the glittering action.

The Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony will be live-streamed to more than 430 locations across the UAE, with screens being set up across airports, hotels, malls, and other famous landmarks.

Time Out is at Expo 2020 Dubai all day, bringing you the latest developments live from the scene of the world’s greatest show. You can also see the ceremony via live stream from your own home, which will be available on https://virtualexpo.world, the Expo 2020 Dubai YouTube channel and Expo TV from 7.30pm GST onwards.

World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline a sparkling cast of incredible stars who will perform at the opening ceremony.

The iconic operatic singer will be joined by Grammy nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy-winner Angelique Kidjo.

Also performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony is Artist of Arabs’ Mohamed Abdo, much-loved Emirati singing sensation “Fananat Al Arab” Ahlam Alshamsi; Emirati Artiste and Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, a trendsetter on the Khaleeji music scene in the Middle East and Internationally; rising UAE singer-songwriter Almas; and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony signifies the show’s theme and purpose to connect minds and create the future. There will be more than 1 000 performers and technical crew, drawn from the UAE and around the world, coming together to make it happen.

Guests — whether they’re in the front row at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza or watching at home via Expo TV — will be led through an incredible journey across expo’s sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, showcasing the deep-rooted values of the UAE and the vision and purpose of the Expo.

It’s an unmissable event, and one that is guaranteed to make history.

We’re on the edge of our seats. — timeoutdubai.com.