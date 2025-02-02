Source: Extra Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on DRC | The Sunday Mail
The meeting is now in closed session
President Mnangagwa is now giving his introductory remarks He begins by welcoming Heads of State and Government. The President expresses gratitude to the Heads of State and Government for attending the meeting at short notice.“Since our last meeting, very little progress has been made in our search for lasting peace in DRC.” On behalf of SADC and people of Zimbabwe, the SADC Chair conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in eastern DRCThe gathering rises to observe a moment of silence at the instigation of the President.”We meet today to seek lasting solutions to the situation in the Eastern DRC,” he said.Member states will continue to do all they can to restore peace and order in the DRC, he said.Let us not overlook the humanitarian crises as it should not be ignored, said the SADC Chair.
Elias Magosi Executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community is now delivering his welcome remarks.He says the meeting has been convened to discuss the deteriorating situation in Eastern DRC.Mr Magosi applauds President Mnangagwa for convening the meeting at a short notice.He says the presence of Heads of State at the meeting shows their concern for peace in the region. Mr Magosi also commends Mr Daniel Chapo for assuming the Presidency of Mozambique.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other SADC Heads of State at the new Parliament for the SADC Extraordinary Summit.
President Ramaphosa was accompanied by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube.
