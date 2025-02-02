Extra Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on DRC

President Mnangagwa is now giving his introductory remarks He begins by welcoming Heads of State and Government. The President expresses gratitude to the Heads of State and Government for attending the meeting at short notice.“Since our last meeting, very little progress has been made in our search for lasting peace in DRC.” On behalf of SADC and people of Zimbabwe, the SADC Chair conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in eastern DRCThe gathering rises to observe a moment of silence at the instigation of the President.”We meet today to seek lasting solutions to the situation in the Eastern DRC,” he said.Member states will continue to do all they can to restore peace and order in the DRC, he said.Let us not overlook the humanitarian crises as it should not be ignored, said the SADC Chair.